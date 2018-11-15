Parade will light up the Pilgrims’ history in Gainsborough

This next week marks the busiest in Gainsborough Old Hall’s calendar as it includes not only well-established Victorian Christmas craft fair on November 24 and 25 but also the international Illuminate event, writes Victoria Mason-Hines.

Thanks to a grant from Arts Council England, Gainsborough will host its second Illuminate parade on Wednsday, November 21, joining towns and cities across England, Holland and America as part of Mayflower 400.

The event will begin for participants with registration at the United Reformed Church from 5.30pm before a performance involving new dance project The Imagination Museum: Mayflower 400 at 6pm.

A lantern parade through town will follow from 6.30pm, gathering in the grounds of All Saints Parish Church.

The parade will stop at the Old Hall where panels designed by children from Parish Church Primary School will be projected onto the walls to illuminate the

Mayflower story.

The parade will then move into the Market Place and, finally, Marshall’s Yard.

There is still chance to take part and make your own lantern at the last free public workshops at Connexions Community Hub on Saturday, November 17 from 10am to 4pm.

The Illuminate celebrations are inspired by the words of William Bradford, a Mayflower Pilgrim who wrote a journal while on board the Mayflower.

One line says ‘as one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation’.

The settlement of Plymouth, founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims, is celebrated as the birthplace of American democracy and freedom of religious belief, and home of some of the earliest founders of the USA.

The incredible courage of the Pilgrims was already being forged and tested years before the Mayflower sailed, in this tranquil corner of the midlands.

Their story leads from Scrooby and the surrounding villages in Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire over the River Trent to Gainsborough and across Lincolnshire to Boston and north to North Killingholme.

The Gainsborough connection is a fascinating tale because of the colourful Hickman family who lived at The Old Hall at the time and pursued their lives with gusto.

The Gainsborough Separatists themselves were no less colourful with their firm views, encouraged by their strong-minded pastor John Smyth.

He led them away from the Church of England to worship separately, first in Gainsborough then in the Netherlands.