Pair stole items from Gainsborough Tesco

Police are appealing to identify the two people pictured to assist them with a reported theft.
On October 6 at 6.30pm, a man and woman entered the Tesco store on Trinity Street, Gainsborough, taking several items and concealing them in a bag before leaving the store.
If you can help, and you recognise the man and woman in the picture, please let the police know on one of the following ways:
By ringing 101 quoting incident 348 of October 6.
By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting 348 of October 6 in the subject title
Or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111