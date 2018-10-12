Pair stole items from Gainsborough Tesco

Police are appealing to identify the two people pictured to assist them with a reported theft.

On October 6 at 6.30pm, a man and woman entered the Tesco store on Trinity Street, Gainsborough, taking several items and concealing them in a bag before leaving the store.

Do you recognise these people?

If you can help, and you recognise the man and woman in the picture, please let the police know on one of the following ways:

By ringing 101 quoting incident 348 of October 6.

By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting 348 of October 6 in the subject title

Or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111