Owner of stolen Land Rover chased thieves in a convoy with other cars

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information, witnesses, and any dash cam footage to help them with an investigation into a theft of a Land Rover from Scampton

At 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, September 12, a Land Rover with the reg V1ROK was stolen from a workshop on Brigg Road, Scampton.

It is believed that the vehicle, which was in convoy with a Ford Ranger, which had XLT on the side, travelled through Normanby-By-Spital towards Glentham, and then towards Gainsborough.

The vehicles travelled up towards Caenby Corner and then on towards the A15 Redbourne.

The Ford Ranger reportedly rammed into a Vauxhall Astra between Normanby-By-Spital and Glentham as the two vehicles travelled through. The Vauxhall Astra was being driven by the victim who had made attempts to follow the two vehicles.

If you were along any of these routes during rush hour yesterday, and you saw anything that may help officers, and specifically have access to dash-cam footage, please get in contact on one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting the reference 290 of September 12

By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 290 of September 12 in the subject box

You can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.