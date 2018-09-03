One ten-minute walk a week is still too much for some in Lincolnshire

Nearly a third of people in Lincolnshire fail to walk for 10 consecutive minutes a week, according to the Department for Transport.

Public Health England (PHE) has encouraged adults to walk for at least 10 minutes a day, but 31 per cent of people in the area don’t manage one 10 minute walk a week.

A third of people in the county are not getting enough exercise through walking

Across England the rate is 31 per cent.

Figures from Sport England’s Active Lives Survey show that Lincolnshire has a weekly walking rate in line with the national average.

A 10-minute walk could include walking to work or to the shops, as well as taking a walk specifically for recreation or exercise.

The annual Active Lives survey, which ran from November 2016 to November 2017, asked a random sample of 2,681 adults over the age of 16 in Lincolnshire how active they had been in the past four weeks.

Sport England, which conducted the survey, aims to help get everyone in England to feel able to engage in sport and physical activity.

It focuses much of its work on programmes that help people who do very little or no physical activity, and groups who are typically less active.

In June, Public Health England and the Royal College of GPs launched a campaign to promote the health benefits of taking a brisk 10-minute walk every day.

Dr Mike Brannan, PHE’s physical activity lead, said: “While we’re starting to see more people being active, getting the nation moving presents a significant challenge and won’t be solved overnight.”

“Being physically active reduces the risk of serious illnesses, like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

“For most people, walking or cycling is the easiest way to be active.

“Even a 10-minute brisk walk every day can make a real difference to your health.”

In Lincolnshire people were more likely to walk as a leisure activity than for travel.

Some 51 per cent of people said they took a recreational stroll at least once a week, compared with 33 per cent that travelled at least once a week on foot.

Jesse Norman MP, Minister for Transport, said: “Cycling and walking provide enormous benefits to both public health and the environment, and it’s good to see evidence that people are opting for a more active lifestyle.

“But it is also clear that as a cycling and walking nation the UK has a long way to go to match the best international models.”