Oldrids has closed its doors in Gainsborough.

The store first opened in the town in 2013.

It was revealed last February that the department store would not be renewing its lease at the Market Place, Gainsborough, store.

And the time finally came on Sunday, January 28, for it to close for the last time.

The store marked its closure with a big closing down sale.

Despite the closure the Co-op travel branch and post office at the site are still open, and are accessible from the Lidl entrance.