Nottinghamshire police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A police officer from Nottinghamshire Police has been dismissed following an independently chaired public hearing.

Jonathan Flint, 42, was found to have misrepresented his police powers and spoken to members of the public in an aggressive manner. He entered a property unlawfully and whilst inside used unlawful force against a member of the public.

Police officer dismissed

The panel found the PC who was based at Oxclose Lane, had breached professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions, authority, respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct and use of force.

He had denied gross misconduct in relation to his actions on April 24, 2017. But the panel found against him and he was dismissed. He may now appeal the decision.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "Honesty and integrity is paramount in policing, and remains under the national spotlight. Ensuring officers and staff who serve the public do not abuse their powers and act lawfully at all times is vital. We will not tolerate any of our officers falling below these professional standards.

"The panel carefully considered the evidence in reaching this decision. There is no place in the organisation for those who don't meet the high standards that we and the public expect."