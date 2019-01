Nottinghamshire Police have welcomed a new police dog.

The Cocker Spaniel, Pip, is the sister of PD Percy who joined the force in August 2018.

Pip

The seven-month-old puppy is in training to be a specialist search dog.

She is currently being taught how to search for tennis balls, then her career path will be decided.

The police have said they will keep people up to date with Pip and all the other police dogs as they go through their training.