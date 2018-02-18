Nottinghamshire health services on high alert

Health and social care services in the south of Nottinghamshire have been placed on the highest alert.

The services, which have been placed on Opel 4 status, include Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, as well as Nottingham City Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Wendy Saviour, Managing Director for Health and Social Care in Nottinghamshire, said: “There has been unprecedented demand on Nottinghamshire’s urgent and emergency services since the beginning of the year. The Greater Nottingham system declared a business continuity incident on Friday to ensure patient safety such are the sustained pressures on the health and social care system.

“We continue to see high numbers of emergency admissions related to respiratory conditions. The additional beds that we opened in the community early 2018 are full. These patients are sicker and are therefore staying longer. These pressures have been compounded by bed closures in hospital and the community as a result of infection and Norovirus (D&V).

“All partners remain focussed on prioritising patient safety. Thank you to staff across the health and social care system who continue to work over and above in the most challenging circumstances.

“We are looking to open further community beds in neighbouring geographic areas to create even more capacity to meet the extreme demand on the system.

“We ask the public to help us by choosing the right service for them, making use of pharmacies, urgent care centres, the 111 service and GPs wherever possible.”