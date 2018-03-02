No show: Freezing weather forces stars to cancel county dates this weekend

Sarah Millican, Feeder and Luke Jermay are three big names who have had gigs in Lincolnshire this weekend frozen off by the harsh winter weather hitting Lincolnshire.

Mind reader and medium Luke Jermay was due to perform at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Friday night.

But the icy weather forced the venue to cancel the show, along with two screenings of the hit movie Darkest Hour on Saturday and a live screening from Russia of the Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Flames of Paris on Sunday.

Also in Gainsborough, the town folk club was due to host a live performance by Duncan McFarlane and Anne Briovnese on Friday but this has now been rescheduled to Friday, March 16.

Indie-rock stars Feeder were due to play a warm-up gig at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, ahead of their upcoming UK tour, but to no avail as ‘the beast from the east’ maintained its grip on the county.

Sarah Millican was due to perform at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday and Saturday but the weather put paid to that.

The comedy star tweeted: “Sad to announce that these shows are being rescheduled but it’s for the safety of all.”

And the good news for her Lincolnshire fans is that these shows have now been rescheduled to Monday, March 26 and Monday April 30 respectively.

Also in Scunthorpe, The Plowright Theatre was due to host a tribute to country music legend Patsy Cline on Friday and Britain’s Got Talent star Jess Robinson on Saturday.

Both these shows have also now been rescheduled, Jess Robinson for Saturday, March 17 and Patsy Cline & Friends for Thursday, April 19.

Tickets bought for original dates should remain valid for any rescheduled shows, call the venue box office for more details.