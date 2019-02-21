NHS boss receives MBE after outstanding career in nursing

The boss of Lincolnshire’s mental health and learning disability NHS trust has received an MBE for her services to nursing.

Anne-Maria Newham, who was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year, received her accolade from Prince William in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The MBE recognises her outstanding contribution during a 35-year career in the NHS.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to receive such a prestigious award, especially as it recognises my work.

“I am passionate about nursing, and I am proud of the impact nurses have on people’s lives.

“It has been a privilege to work in the NHS and as chief executive for the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), where I have been able to support and encourage fantastic clinical staff to improve the quality of care for our patients.”

As well as supporting fellow nurses and developing future NHS leaders, Anne-Maria spends time volunteering at a children’s hospice.

Paul Devlin, chairman of the LPFT, said: “Anne-Maria is an absolute credit to our organisation and the NHS.

“I was so delighted to hear that she had been awarded this well-deserved honour. She embodies everything that is best in nursing.

“She is a strong, compassionate and effective leader who has created a culture where staff, service users and carers are truly involved in improving mental health and learning disability services in Lincolnshire.”

Anne-Maria is no stranger to accolades. She has previously been awarded two Florence Nightingale Scholarships for her contribution to nursing leadership.