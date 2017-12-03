Next recall children’s clothing over choking fears

Next have recalled a pair of children’s coats following the discovery that they could present a choking hazard.

The company say that despite “rigorous checking” taking place, a problem has come to light where buttons may become detached, presenting a choking hazard for young children.

The two items concerned are Navy Hooded Coat (with item code: 182560), and a Grey / Pink Fur Collar Coat (code: 191228).

A company spokesperson said: “We have identified that the bulk production has not achieved the same high standard consistently.

“We’ve taken the decision of recalling it and request that you return the coat to us for a full refund.”

Anyone who has purchased either item can call 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection, or they can return the coat to their local store. Cutstomers who have given either coat as a gift should ask the recipient to contact Next.

Next added: “We’re very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused, but we hope you’ll understand that customer safety is our highest priority.”