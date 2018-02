Following the launch of the Team Lincolnshire Ambassador Programme, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Lincolnshire County Council are organising an event which aims to promote Lincolnshire to potential investors across the UK.

Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Ursula Lidbetter MBE, said: “Team Lincolnshire members are passionate about promoting Lincolnshire as an attractive place to live, work and invest and about encouraging new business investment in the region.”