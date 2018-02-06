New venue announced for Gainsborough business awards showcase

An awards event showcasing the best and the brightest of Gainsborough’s business community is set to return.

Following its overwhelming success, the organisers of the DN21 Awards have announced the date and a new venue for 2018.

The awards - the result of an ongoing partnership between Marshall’s Yard Shopping Centre and Gainsborough Trinity Football Club - will once again showcase retailers and businesses in the DN21 postcode area and reward great customer service, enterprise and best practice.

Having outgrown its former venue, the Blues Club, home of Gainsborough Trinity Football Club, this year’s event will take place on June 7 at Gainsborough Golf Club.

Alison Shipperbottom, Centre Manager of Marshall’s Yard, said: “The DN21 Awards has gained momentum each year and the Blues Club has been a fantastic venue for the last three years but this year we really are in need of a larger venue.

“We are continuing to focus on keeping it local and recognise the great businesses we have right here in the heart of Gainsborough and look forward to lots of great entries and a fantastic evening.”

Ben Hatch, General Manager at Gainsborough Golf Club, added: “We’re thrilled to be selected as the venue for the DN21 Awards this year; we look forward to welcoming the businesses of Gainsborough this summer for this great celebration.”

More details of this year’s event will be released in due course. Anyone interested in becoming an official sponsor can find more information online at www.dn21awards.co.uk.