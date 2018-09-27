New training sessions win Gainsborough will help groups involve more volunteers

Finding the right volunteer opportunity can be a challenge, and even more so if you need a little more time or support to find the right thing, writes Heather Arnatt of Voluntary Centre Services, West Lindsey.

For voluntary organisations who are already stretched for capacity, creating the time to offer that support can be even more of a challenge.

This October, Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey (VCS) will recognise World Mental Health Day by providing training on ‘Involving Volunteers with Extra Support Needs’, training alongside the West Lindsey Voluntary Sector Forum.

The morning peer learning workshop ‘Involving Volunteers with Extra Support Needs’ will start at 9.30am and run until noon.

This session looks at ways to help local groups to involve volunteers with different abilities, including those with real or perceived barriers.

The aim is to assist you to develop strategies to become truly diverse, and feel confident when recruiting volunteers with extra support needs.

Workshops are free for volunteers but carry a small fee for paid staff from community groups and public and private organisations.

The workshop runs alongside the popular voluntary sector forum, the purpose of which is to connect local volunteer organisations with each other, to allow the sharing of information and good practice.

The session also allows networking to happen locally on a regular basis and in a safe space.

Any local voluntary and community groups can come along and be part of this free event.

The next forum takes place on Friday, October 12 at Gainsborough Uphills Community Centre on Riseholme Road.

The afternoon forum will run from 12.30pm to 3pm and will include a networking lunch followed by a presentation and interactive session delivered by Jenny Devlin from Addaction.

To get involved with either or both events, book through the website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk/ and follow the ‘upcoming events’ link on the right-hand side of the page.

VCS is always looking for new community groups and organisations that are looking for more participants for their activities, or need support to develop their projects.

Here at VCS, we would love to find out more about what you do and how we can work together for our communities.

If you’d like support with recruiting volunteers, or would like advice about becoming a volunteer, pop in to the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, call 01427 613470 or email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

Alternatively, visit the website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk