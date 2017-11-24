New sports coach for Gainsborough Nursery School thanks to grant

Thanks to a grant from The Thonock Trust, Gainsborough Nursery School has been able to employ a specialist, professional sports coach to teach their children.

The coach, Ben Ennals, works with the children on a Thursday morning at the school and his input allows the school’s very young children to understand rules and tactics and access a variety of sports and activities.

Headteacher, Jo Noble, said: “We have had to source outside funding for Ben and have been very fortunate to be given a grant from the Thonock Trust, to whom we are very grateful.

“Without the Trust’s support, we could not afford to have Ben in the school and our children enjoy and benefit from his sessions a great deal. Ben is also an excellent male role model.”

The Thonock Trust is a family-funded trust for people in Gainsborough, Corringham, Blyton, Springthorpe and Lea.