New song scores with Gainsborough Trinity football fans

A catchy, new song and video looks sure to be the Christmas number one among Gainsborough Trinity supporters.

The Holy Blues has been recorded by Gainsborough songwriter Ben Spurr, with the help of friends, and has already attracted hundreds of views on YouTube.

Songwriter Ben Spurr (right) with Trinity fan Scott Young, who stars in the video.

Father-of-three Ben, aged 36, was asked by Trinity to come up with an anthem for the club after the success of his song Lionhearts, during England’s World Cup campaign last summer.

Ben said: “Being a local lad, I was delighted to get involved.

“I wouldn’t class myself as a Trinity fan because I follow Huddersfield Town, but I have a lot of admiration for the work the club does in the community.

“Trinity have been really supportive, and I hope the fans like the song too.

“It is about this brilliant club and the real fans, volunteers, players and workers who are there week in, week out and do a wonderful job of providing a community-inclusive football club for the town.”

The sports centre supervisor wrote the music and lyrics and gathered together four friends – Daniel Roper, Rochelle Ayris, Matt Smith and Clair Smith – to record the song under the name, Gainsborough Forever Band, at a studio in Hull.

The light-hearted video was produced at Trinity’s ground, Northolme, with the help of first-team players and ardent supporter and well-known Gainsborough character, Scott Young.

A highlight of the video is Ben inspiring the players in the dressing room with the rap “Trinity, Trinity, inside the vicinity; Holy Blues like football divinity.”