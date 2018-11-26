New service will recruit specialist nurses to offer dementia support

St Barnabas Hospice is working in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Dementia UK to recruit six nurses to deliver a new Admiral Nurse Service in Lincolnshire.

The new service is due to be launched in Spring 2019.

Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses who support families when times are difficult and challenging by providing one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions.

Coun Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for adult care at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are committed to help people in Lincolnshire live well with dementia, and we are very pleased to support this collaboration. Helping people living with dementia and their families is one of the council’s main priorities and the recruitment of more dementia nurses will help many more people in the county.”