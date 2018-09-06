New restaurant opportunity as Ponti’s makes u-turn on move to Gainsborough

An opportuntiy for a new restaurant to open in Gainsborough has come to light after Ponti’s is no longer opening in the town.

This restaurant opportunity is now being marketed by retail property specialists Dransfield Properties as part of Gainsborough’s town centre Travelodge hotel development.

The 4,090 sq. ft. restaurant space occupies the ground floor of the stunning new hotel on the corner of North Street and Market Street which is nearing completion in preparation for an October opening.

As well as the new hotel, the development has delivered major improvements to the town’s Roseways Car Park, which re-opens later this month, and the new restaurant space.

The company is also working with West Lindsey District Council on a new independent quarter in this part of Gainsborough with an innovative joint venture creating attractive, traditional shop fronts in the area - the buildings neighbouring the new hotel are also being refurbished as part of the project.

The restaurant was previously planned to be occupied by Ponti’s Italian Kitchen but the company has decided to re-focus its attention on its London and Sheffield restaurants.

The main construction work on the Edwardian style building has now been completed, the hotel will house 54 rooms over five floors.

The ground floor of the new restaurant has been designed to have a striking alfresco seating area with a bespoke £150,000 water wall feature which has been inspired by a famous feature at Paley Park in New York.

Dransfield Properties has already been approached by several restaurant operators interested in the site.

James Shepherd, estates director at Dransfield Properties, said: “This is a great opportunity to be part of this new town centre development in Gainsborough to provide the restaurant offer which will complement the town’s new hotel.

“We know from the feedback we have received from our shoppers and businesses at Marshall’s Yard that the hotel is going to a popular addition to the town as many business and leisure visitors are staying out of town at the moment.

“Now that the building work is nearing completion we want to find the right restaurant partner for the development and have now started to market the unit.”

The new development neighbours the Marshall’s Yard shopping centre which is home to a great line of national brands as well as some of the town’s leading companies which are based in the centre’s high quality office space.

Marshall’s Yard is also owned and managed by Dransfield Properties Ltd.

Once the main contractors have completed their work at the Travelodge hotel the company’s fit out team will complete the internal preparations for the first guest bookings in mid-October.