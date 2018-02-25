New pcsos welcomed to Notttinghamshire Police

Fourteen Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) paraded in front of friends and family at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters on Friday 23 February 2018 at their passing out ceremony.

The event completes Cohort 4 six-week training programme and the new officers will be deployed across the county.

The ceremony was hosted by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber.

She said: “Working for the police is a difficult job, but hugely satisfying. I’d like to wish them all the very best and hope they enjoy it from day one.

“I’d like to welcome my new colleagues to this brilliant organisation and congratulate them on completing their training.

“The PCSOs do a great job here at Nottinghamshire Police, they are the heart of community policing and are an important part of the policing family.”

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It’s always good to welcome new faces to the force and I am sure that these PCSOs will have a varied and exciting career ahead of them.

“PCSOs are an important part of our local policing teams and I know how much their reassuring presence on our streets means to local residents.”

The force is ambitious in their aims to attract, recruit, support and promote talented individuals who represent the diverse communities and groups that live in Nottinghamshire.