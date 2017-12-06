New manager for Eminox as it celebrates its 40th anniversary

Gainsborough emission reduction specialists Eminox has promoted Mark Runciman to Managing Director as the company enters its 40th year of business.

Mark has been Operations Director for two years and will take over from Andy Meakin, now Chairman of Eminox.

With more than 20 years in industry, Mark will lead the company in what is gearing up to be one of its busiest years.

Eminox is also seeing a huge increase in demand for its retrofit products due to London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone and the possibility of further Clean Air Zones across the country.

Mark said:“We have lots of opportunities coming up in 2018 in both retrofit and with original equipment manufacturers.

“The future is really bright for Eminox, but that comes with its challenges.

“We want to be right on the front foot and on the front line. Great leadership is about bringing people together and creating a team that’s bigger than the individuals.

“If you can do that and build the right ethos and the right environment for people to come to work and make a difference at every level, you’re onto a winner.”