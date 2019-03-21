New Macmillan cancer support centre to open in county this summer

It’s been a busy 2019 for me so far, with meetings and events all over the county, writes Jamie Davenport.

Busy in my world is ultimately good news, as it means more and more people are choosing to support Macmillan in Lincolnshire.

March marks my fifth year working for Macmillan and it couldn’t be any more exciting in Lincolnshire right now.

In January, the charity announced plans for a brand-new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre being developed in Lincoln County Hospital.

This facility will directly support people living in and around Gainsborough as well as the rest of the county, who have to travel to the hospital for appointments and treatment.

Macmillan is working with United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to develop a modernised and high standard support centre for people living with cancer, their friends and families.

The new centre will have the space and resources to provide specialist cancer information and support to more people living with cancer throughout Lincolnshire.

It will bring together a range of services in one location including cancer information, emotional support, welfare benefits advice, practical support and be able to signpost to support groups and other services.

In a nutshell, it’s somewhere for people that you and I know to access the best support possible and sometimes that’s just a coffee and a chat.

The new centre will be positioned as you walk into the out-patients entrance (so you can’t miss it) and should be open in summer 2019.

It’s so exciting, but, as ever, Macmillan can’t support people so prominently without the backing of local people like you.

If you can support the charity through fundraising, donating or volunteering, please call me on 07595 091384 or email me at jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk.

Thank you, your support is always so very welcome.