New homes springing up in West Lindsey for the over-55s

Dozens of new homes, specifically for the over-55s, are springing up in Gainsborough and the rest of West Lindsey.

They are part of a strategy by the district council to meet a rapidly increasing demand for retirement living.

According to the latest figures, West Lindsey will see a rise of 28 per cent in the number of residents aged 65 and over living in the area between now and 2030. This compares to an increase in the overall population of eight per cent.

In response, a raft of properties for sale, rent and shared ownership is being built for those currently over 55, and will be completed over the coming months.

Locations where developments that are almost finished include Gainsborough, Saxilby, Ingham and Nettleham.

Di Krochmal, housing manager for West Lindsey District Council, said: “As a nation, we are all living longer, and our ageing population in West Lindsey makes up a growing part of our housing market.

“Some people may not wish to own their own home, or cannot afford to do so, while others may wish to downsize and purchase a more ‘age friendly’ home.

“Whatever the individual circumstances, we recognise that appropriate, safe, secure and affordable housing has a positive impact on both physical and mental health.

“The council is committed to working with partners to make sure there is a range of accommodation to suit this age group.

“A suitable home can also ensure that people are able to live independently and safely.”

One of the council’s partners is the Gainsborough-based housing association, Acis, which is building a range of bungalows and apartments for the elderly at Saxilby.

The homes are a mix of one and two bedrooms and can be bought outright, rented or purchased through a shared ownership scheme. They will be ready by the end of this year.

Greg Bacon, chief executive at Acis, said: “We are proud to be delivering these new homes. We want to make sure we are providing homes for all demographics and all needs.”

In Gainsborough, another housing association, Ongo, has started a development of one and two-bedroom apartments on North Marsh Road. These will be available to rent.