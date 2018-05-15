New homes for Lea given the go ahead after Secretary of State review

Plans to build more than 60 new homes in Lea have now been given the go ahead.

West Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee gave the green light to outline proposals for the 61 home development, off Willingham Road in the village of Lea just over two miles south of Gainsborough.

But the decision was postponed following a request for The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to review the case.

However the council can reveal that The Secretary of State has decided not to call in the application and is ‘content’ that it should be determined by the local planning authority.

Oliver Fytche-Taylor, planning and development manager for West Lindsey District Council, said: “This announcement means the decision reached by the council’s planning committee to approve planning permission for 61 new homes can now be issued.

“This site forms part of the planned growth for the area and had already been identified for housing in both the local plan and also Lea’s own neighbourhood plan, adopted earlier this year.

“This is the correct decision and it is very positive that the Secretary of State has supported local decision making in this way.

“This outcome shows the importance of our communities getting actively engaged in planning for their area and particularly the influence that neighbourhood plans can have in steering new housing growth to the preferred and most suitable locations.”

The site, which is close to Lea Park, is privately-owned and is currently used sporadically for the grazing of horses.

Despite support from the planning committee this application did receive opposition from residents in the area.

In a letter to the council Donald and Elizabeth Leonard said: “The village is served by a doctors practice and a primary school which is full.

“The road system is very busy at peak times. There is an abundance of houses for sale in Gainsborough and surronding areas, including Lea, and no need for anymore.”