New holiday site planned for woodland near Gainsborough

New plans have been submitted to create 26 luxury lodges, including the conversion of Second World War air raid shelters, in an effort to boost tourism and investment in Laughton, near Gainsborough.

The proposal from Mark Simmonds Planning to West Lindsey District Council seeks permission to change the use of land in Laughton Woods for a holiday site.

It includes the construction of 26 lodges, as well as the conversion of three Stanton shelters on the three-acre site.

Work would also include a new access road from Blyton Road into the site and car parking.

The applicant said the proposal would help to bring investment into the area through tourism.

In a design and access statement, they said the change of use of the woodland area would help to develop the site and help the rural economy.

It said: “The proposed scheme represents an opportunity to deliver a high quality and sensitively designed development, which will contribute towards the rural and visitor economy, as well as make efficient use of what is redundant and quite vulnerable land.”