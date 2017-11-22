New grant scheme for voluntary and community groups

Voluntary and community groups in Nottinghamshire are being invited to apply for grants of up to £50,000 from a new funding stream set up by the County Council to support grassroots projects throughout the area.

The Local Improvement Scheme 2018-21 has been launched after councillors agreed to create a new, simpler way for local groups to access financial support for local schemes that contribute towards making Nottinghamshire a great place to live, work and visit.

Groups can apply for the funding now at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/lis and the closing date is January 8.

Information events have also been arranged for organisations interested in applying for funding. One is taking place on December 5, from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Crossing Church and Centre in Newcastle Street in Worksop.

Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Kay Cutts, said: “The County Council has a strong and proud track record of supporting community and voluntary groups in delivering valuable work, helping people to help themselves and enhance people’s pride of place in Nottinghamshire as a great place to live, work, visit and relax.

“The new Local Improvement Scheme brings together several previous funding schemes into one, allowing us to allocate funding in a more co-ordinated way, simplifying the process and reducing administration to ensure the maximum resource is available to make a real difference in our communities.

“I am proud that we have been able to retain and prioritise our grant funding for groups when many other local authorities have reduced or ended similar funding to make financial savings.”