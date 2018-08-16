New funding now available for community groups and charities

A new £42,500 funding pot is available to community groups and charities based across Lincolnshire, writes Heather Arnatt, area co-ordinater for Volunteering Centre Services in West Lindsey.

The Adult Care and Community Wellbeing Development Fund, released by Lincolnshire County Council’s Adult Care Team and administered by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) and Voluntary Centre Services (VCS), is intended to help build capacity within social and community groups and charities and support activities that strengthen local communities and increase peoples support networks and social connections.

Groups can apply for up to £2,500 for a new activity within their group or help with their sustainability.

The fund can help with purchasing of equipment, disability aids, venue hire and volunteering expenses.

Groups must demonstrate within their bid that their activity has a positive impact on older people, people with learning or physical disabilities and adult carers and the group’s activities meets one of Adult Care’s five outcomes concerning accessing information and advice, gaining accessibility to the group’s activities, reducing social isolation, improving health and well-being and reducing the need for long term care.

Groups should have a written governing document, a bank account in the name of the group, appropriate insurance and a relevant adult safeguarding and equality and diversity policy in place.

Jody Raggo, administer of the grant for Lincolnshire CVS said, “We hope to encourage the many small social, support and community groups that are doing excellent and vital work within the Lincolnshire area to apply.

“We know that a number of small groups within the county just manage to cover their costs, but do not have the resources to develop their group or activities.

“This fund is intended to help do just that and help them thrive and grow as a group.

“Both Lincolnshire CVS and Voluntary Centre Services are here to offer support and advice with their applications and developing your group.”

Applications will be assessed by a panel representing both Lincolnshire CVS, Voluntary Centre Services and Lincolnshire County Council.

The application deadline for the first funding round is 5pm on Friday, October 19.

To download an application form and guidance notes, please go to www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk or contact Jody Raggo on 01205 510888 / jodyraggo@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or Vanessa Maunders on 01427 613470 / Vanessa@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk