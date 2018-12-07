New electric car charging points for Gainsborough

The drive to persuade more motorists to turn to environmentally-friendly electric cars has taken another step forward in Gainsborough.

For two charging points are to be installed for shoppers as part of the extensive makeover of Roseway car park.

West Lindsey District Council has received a government grant, through the Energy Saving Trust, to buy the 22-kilowatt chargers.

Coun Gillian Bardsley, vice-chairman of the council’s prosperous communities committee, said: “These charging points will help us to keep up the momentum for electric cars in the district by making them more accessible.

“The car park refurbishment, complete with 30 extra spaces and picturesque landscaping, will set off the Roseway and Travelodge quarter beautifully.

“I am excited to see that the popular car park is back in use, and the introduction of the electric charging points is an importrant step towards more environmmentally-friendly transport.”

Matt Eastwood, head of transport at the Energy Saving Trust, said: “We are pleased that West Lindsey has been awarded funding. These charge points will support the electrification of transport by enabling residents to make the switch to low-emission, electric vehicles.”

The improvements to the car park, together with the opening of the Travelodge hotel, are expected to provide a huge boost to the Gainsborough economy of more than £2 million.

A spokesman for the makeover work said: “We are confident that shoppers and visitors will be impressed by the new look and layout of the car park.”