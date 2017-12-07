New comic store opens its doors in Worksop

An “Americana”-themed comic book store boasting vintage comics, superhero figures and American soda pop will breathe life into a “dying” Worksop street, it is hoped.

Comic Quest, the latest addition to Hardy Street, launched this week after owner Adam Hall opened the premises on the back of his website,

Adam Hall pictured in his new shop on Hardy Street, Comic Quest

comic-quest.co.uk

Concerns were raised that Hardy Street, which used to be a thriving town centre area, was “dying” after major bus stops at the location were removed in favour of the new Worksop bus station – dramatically reducing footfall.

But with Comic Quest on the scene along with hair salon the Scissor and Comb which opened earlier this year, it is hoped Hardy Street will be restored to its former glory and continue to attract new businesses.

Adam describes himself as an “at-the-heart comic book fan” who turned his vast collection of comic books into a successful business.

He said: “For a lot of people, shops like this one are nostalgic.

“I remember my brother taking me to the comic book store as a kid, and my collection over the years just grew and grew, until I decided to make a business out of it.”

The shop stocks comic books that date back as far as the 1930s, such as the original X-men comic from 1939, as well as new releases from Marvel, DC and independent publishers.

Customers can also pick up Pop Vinyls and other figurines, and enjoy an American soda drinks such as Dad’s Root Beer, Mountain Dew and Big Red, with plans to stock many more.

Adam said: “We’d also urge customers to bring their own collections in, which we can either purchase or offer advice on.

“We’d really like the shop to be somewhere customers can spend quality time browsing, rather than somewhere they just stumble upon on the off-chance, and we are really happy with Hardy Street.”

For more information on Comic Quest, visit comic-quest.co.uk or call the shop on 01909 483202.