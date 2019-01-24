New classroom’s opened at Worksop school

A Worksop school has now answered it’s most asked question by parents and opened a nursery.

St John’s Church of England Academy in Worksop has now officially opened its new nursery and a new classroom for its Year One pupils.

David White, principal, said: “For a number of years now the number one question from parents of children at St John’s was ‘why don’t you have a nursery?’

“Its taken five years of careful planning, a conversion to academy status and a successful bid to the Department for Education to put together the funds needed to make this a reality.

“Our building project had two phases, firstly to build, staff and convert an existing Key Stage 1 learning area into a purpose built nursery for the St John’s family and to open the nursery by September 2018.

“We achieved this, all nursery places are taken and we have a waiting list for 30 and 15 hour places.

“Amazingly this happened in less than a term.

“We continue to welcome children into our Foundation 2 setting from up to 15 other nursery setting across the town, but now our family have chance to use our purpose built setting which is on site and physically connected to the children’s next class.

“Feedback on the setting has been so positive from the families that use it thanks to the work of a dedicated and welcoming staff team.

“Phase 2 was to create a new classroom for our year one children, wheelchair friendly access, intervention rooms and central resourcing areas.

“The children moved in to this setting in late December and they say they love it because they now have ‘a proper sink’.

“It’s amazing what is important to five-year-olds.

“We have now had our official opening , blessed by Bishop Tony.

“We are delighted that we have been able to extend opportunities and learning provision for the children who attend St John’s C of E Academy.”