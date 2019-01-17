New children's clothes shop praised for breatstfeeding friendly policies

The new shop, set to open next month, has been praised by parents for its feeding friendly policies.

The owners are putting the final touches to their new children’s clothing store, Bluebells Boutique, which is due to open on Saturday February 9.

The shop, on Market Arcade, is sure to be a hit with parents, thanks to its welcoming toilet and breastfeeding policy.

A statement on the shop’s social media says: “If you’re out and need to breast or bottle feed, pop in out of the cold and take a seat.

“If you’re in the town centre and your baby needs a nappy change, we can provide you with a clean, sanitised changing table.

“There is no purchase necessary, this is a free service aimed at supporting local people.”

The shop also has a children’s toilet, which youngsters will be welcome to use.

Bluebells Boutique will provide a selection of quality baby and toddler clothes, including bridesmaid’s dresses and christening gowns, as well as daily outfits.

A spokeswoman for the shop said: “The owner wanted to sell clothes that she would buy for her children.

“The idea to support feeding parents came when they were out and about in Gainsborough, and noticed that mums were breastfeeding their babies outside in the cold, which must be awful at this time of year.

“What use is it to sell baby clothes if mums are feeding their babies in the cold?

“They wanted to stock Bluebells Boutique with clothes that aren’t too adult or too fancy, which is often the case with children’s fashion now.”

The owners, who are partners, spotted a gap in the market in Gainsborough for high-quality children’s clothing, with a welcoming atmosphere.

An grand opening event will be held on February 9 , complete with appearances from princesses, sweet gift bags for little ones, and a 20 percent discount off all purchases.

The owners have employed the skills of local photography company, J&A photography to get the shots of little ones wearing the adorable outfits.

Bluebells Boutique will be open from 12pm, and everyone is welcome