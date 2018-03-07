New budget sees 3% council tax rise

West Lindsey District Council has increased council tax by three per cent - meaning band D properties will now pay £207.27 per year.

The council set its budget for 2018/2019 at a full council meeting which took place on Monday, March 5.

A three per cent increase in council tax was approved meaning a household in an average band D property will see an annual increase in their bill from £201.24 to £207.27 per year.

Council leader, Coun Jeff Summers, said: “We believe this budget strikes the right balance between keeping increases in council tax to a minimum while continuing the great work going on to regenerate our district, attract new jobs, new homes and enable the continued investment in the area.

“Our approach, which has been successful so far, has been to attract investors into the district and work with them to enable development that will benefit the lives of those who live and work here in West Lindsey.

“In reaching the decision we considered ways to balance our budget, the impact on council tax payers, the economic stability and our settlement figures.

“Despite the increase we still believe this budget represents good value for money.

“This budget continues our theme of growth and investment, following a time when others were making cuts to staff and services.

“We will continue to drive forward efficiency plans and streamline services to deliver what our customers value.”

Executive Director of Resources at the council, Ian Knowles, said: “West Lindsey District Council has a strong track record of identifying and delivering savings and efficiencies while protecting priority services.

“The council has limited resources so it is vital they are deployed in the most efficient and effective way to secure excellent services for the residents of West Lindsey.

“We have continued to invest in communities to help them help themselves and others, adopted a commercial approach to generate income and explored funding from other bodies to unlock development in the district, to enable us to continue to provide services.

“We will continue to maximise technology to deliver modern, innovative and collaborative services.”