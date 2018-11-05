New book recalling impact of First World War on the villages is being launched in Misterton

The final title in a series of four books about the part played by people from Misterton and West Stockwith in the First World War will be launched at Misterton Library this weekend.

Written by David Seymour, Hearts at Peace looks at the Home Front, other local combatants, the end of the war, and its aftermath.

The book will launched at Misterton Library this weekend

The book completes the series, beginning and ending with remembering the fallen and will be launched at the library on Saturday, November 10 between 10am and noon when David Seymour will be available to sign copies.

David said: “The war changed the villages forever.

“This is a local book for local people, and I’m grateful to all those who have contributed to it.