New book launched to complete quartet on Misterton and West Stockwith wartime history

Remembrance Weekend saw the launch of the final book in a four-part series about the part played by people from Misterton and West Stockwith in World War One – ‘the war to end all wars’.

Hearts at Peace, written by David Seymour, looks at the Home Front, other local combatants, the end of the war, and its aftermath.

Author David Seymour signs a copy of the book for Ann and Kevin Mason.

Fifty Misterton and West Stockwith residents, including one woman, were killed in the war and many others returned home with life-changing conditions.

David said: “The war changed the villages forever.

“As we commemorate the end of the First World War this year, it is timely that we can look back at our villages’ involvement in that global war and its impact on our local communities.”