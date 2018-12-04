National Trust thank its volunteers for creating festive experiences

As Christmas approaches the National Trust is thanking all its volunteers who help create the festive experiences.

At Clumber Park a team of volunteers has been helping prepare the site for its Christmas opening, which this year includes decorating the Parsonage ready for a visit from Father Christmas, plus Christmas craft making with volunteers in the Discovery Centre, where visitors can try their hand at everything from Helios wheels and pine cone decorating, to cinnamon bundle making and clay snowmen.

Rachel Mora-Bannon, the National Trust’s Volunteering and Participation Consultant in the Midlands, said: “From getting in to Christmas character, creating dazzling decorations to welcoming our visitors; volunteers support every aspect of Christmas at our places.

“A huge amount of care and effort goes into getting our places ready for Christmas, as we try to reflect the history of each property through our Christmas preparations.

“We’re really grateful to our teams of tireless volunteers who help make this time of year so special, and memorable for everyone.”

Find out more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk.