Mum wins national award after career change

A mum from Morton has been rewarded for a striking career-change by winning a national award in her new profession.

Louise Woodhouse, 45, was a science teacher until the demands of caring for her son, Adam, who has autism and ADHD, began to take their toll.

She turned to bookkeeping and accountancy, founded her own business, Adds Up, based in Gainsborough, and has now been named student of the year by the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB).

“I couldnt carry on teaching and look after my son at the same time,” said Louise. “But this profession was what I was made for. I just didn’t realise it!

“I am hugely proud of what I have achieved, and I am hoping the award will be a big boost to the business.”

The ICB has more than 20,000 students on its books in the UK. But Louise was judged to be the best after completing a 14-month ‘career path’ course through the online training provider, Ideal Schools. Of 13 exams she took, her lowest mark was 97 per cent.

She added: “I loved the course, and now I have 35 clients on my books from all over the country.”