‘Much loved’ Hickman Hill Hotel is under new management

A Gainsborough hotel is now under new ownership and has reopened following a refurbishment.

Colliers International’s UK Hotel Agency team in Leeds secured the sale of the Hickman Hill Hotel in Gainsborough.

The former grammar school is a detached Grade II-listed building dating back to 1795. The hotel, which provides 11 letting bedrooms, a lounge bar, restaurant and meeting room, has been sold to Doris and Robert Ewens for an undisclosed sum.

Robert said: “We have worked in the restaurant and hotel trade for more than 33 years. We are very proud to have taken ownership of the hotel as our second venture as we think it has great potential and has lots of character as well.

“Our plans over the next three months are to update one of the bedrooms into a superior and create a luxury bridal room for the introduction of generating more weddings.

Peter Bean, a director with Colliers’ UK Hotels Agency team, said: “Now, after 12-and-a-half years at the helm, it is time to move on, leaving the new buyers with an opportunity to manage a much-loved hotel with good all-round business and exciting scope for further improvement.”