MP welcomes manufacturing zone status for county

The creation of an innovative manufacturing zone in Greater Lincolnshire has been warmly welcomed by Gainsborough’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh.

The county has been named as the location for one of the first manufacturing zones in the UK, as part of a £500,000 package to support economic growth and investment in the East Midlands.

And Sir Edward believes it will be a huge boost to the Gainsborough area, especially within the food and agriculture industries.

Already, £155,000 has been released to further support a new food enterprise zone at Hemswell Cliff.

The MP said: “The local involvement of both business and research partners in the agri-tech sector within my constituency, as part of one of the UK’s first manufacturing zones, shows the important role that Lincolnshire is playing in keeping us at the forefront of new technology and techniques.”

The money will help to fund a study at Hemswell into tackling problems identified by businesses using the site. The study will look into improving operations, maintenance and planning through the use of smart-grid technology.

The whole idea behind manufacturing zones and food enterprise zones is to make the planning process simpler for businesses wanting to expand, removing restrictions.

The food sector in Greater Lincolnshire is valued at £3.5 billion, with a particular emphasis on pre-prepared food. There are 75 large UK or international companies in the area, as well as 4,000 small-to-medium-sized businesses.