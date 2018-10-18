MP joins packaging firm’s fight against harmful plastic

The environmental fight against plastic packaging was top of the agenda when MP Sir Edward Leigh visited the Gainsborough factory of Coveris.

The company, which employs 250 people from its bases on the Heapham Road Industrial Estate, is one of the largest packaging manufacturers in the UK.

Its sites specialise in making lightweight, flexible plastic packaging for produce, meat and other foods for all major retailers and even has a dedicated food science laboratory.

But on his visit, Sir Edward saw how Coveris has launched a new ‘Pack Positive’ strategy to develop packaging that is more recyclable and aimed at minimising the impact of food waste on the environment.

The MP said: “Coveris is using leading technology to drive sustainable change in the packaging industry.

“The firm is aiming for 100 per cent plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025. I am delighted to have been able to learn more and to raise awareness about the great work Coveris is doing in Gainsborough.”

Sir Edward was accompanied on his visit by Coun Jessie Milne, of West Lindsey District Council.