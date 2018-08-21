Motorbikes being ridden ‘illegally’ through Gainsborough

Police are encouraging residents to get in touch if they spot motorbikes being ridden illegally in Gainsborough.

Officers have received a number of reports of this happening and are asking residents to help them catch the offenders by reporting any sightings- including dates, times, locations and descriptions of the bikes and riders.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “To reassure residents we are in the process of gathering all evidence and identifying offenders.

“Any information provided by the public will be gratefully appreciated, especially private CCTV. To report in confidence to the 101 non emergency number and we will make contact with you.”