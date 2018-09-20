Morton firm wins ‘Death Oscar’ at funeral awards

An independent company based in Morton has been named the best low-cost funeral provider in the UK.

Respect Direct Funeral Services, run by Alison Finch and Gordon Tulley, landed the honour at the annual Good Funeral Awards in Bournemouth.

Nominations came in from all over the country, but Respect was the choice of the judges after one client described the firm as “incredibly efficient and reliable”.

For their award, Respect received a ‘Death Oscar’, a small statue of the Egyptian god of death, encased in a miniature coffin.

Alison said: “We are so pleased and proud to have won, especially as we were up against many other companies. It proves that the effort we put in to helping families really pays off.”

Respect covers Gainsborough, Kirton Lindsey, Barton, Bawtry, Worksop and Warsop. Established in 2009, it caters for traditional funerals for cremations or burials, as well as the more modern ceremonies.

Gordon explained that private, no-fuss, unattended cremations were growing in popularity since David Bowie chose one for his funeral.