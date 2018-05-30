More thunderstorms set to hit the region

More thunderstorms are expected to hit the region tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms will reach East Midlands at about 11am on Thursday.

The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms are expected to move northwards into southern and some eastern parts of England during Thursday morning, with further heavy showers and thunderstorms developing across a wider area during the course of the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms over eastern England and the north Midlands will move through relatively quickly, but further south and west, they could become slow moving and lead to torrential rain in some places. There is the potential for 30-40 mm of rain to fall in an hour and perhaps as much as 60-80 mm in two-three hours. As well as this, frequent lightning and large hail are possible."