Misterton is aiming to be named Best Kept Village

Is Misterton the best kept village?

Misterton Parish Council hope so as it is entering the 2018 Best Kept Village competition, run by the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE).

Misterton won its population category in 2008 and now the parish council thinks its time to have another go.

Coun Peter Marsden, chairman of the parish council, said: “We see it as a great opportunity to spruce up the community and continue to make it pleasant environment for us all.

“Parish councillors have been out and about clearing weeds, cleaning road signs, and many other ‘housekeeping’ tasks.

“All offers of help will be very gratefully received.”

The parish vouncil has been investing in a number of improvements to the village as well as asking other statutory organisations to play their part.

The application was submitted by the closing date at the end of May, with visits from the judges in June and, if Misterton gets through the first round, in July as well.

The parish council’s village litter pick this year was held in May and it was timed to be just before the first round of judging and, this year, councillors had the help of residents and children.

Children in Years 4 and 5 at Misterton Primary School used their design skills to come up with a poster to encourage people to take pride in the village which was also a competition for the children.

Businesses have also been asked to do their bit and ways residents can help include keep pavements and gutters weed-free, pick up litter, pick up your dog’s waste, no fly-posting, keep hedges and verges neat and tidy, floral decorations for houses and businesses and report problems to the right authority, or to the parish council if you don’t know whose responsibility it is.

The parish council is encouraging residents to do their bit and help Misterton win the population category top prize.

The winning village in each section, there are four sections based on the village population, gets a cheque for £125, a certificate, and sign to be erected on a village green space.

Wilkinson is sponsoring the Best of Nottinghamshire award and the winner gets £1,000 to be spent for the benefit of the village.