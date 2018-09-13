Missing teenager has links to Gainsborough

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who knows where 17-year-old Shauna Brown is, to get in touch and let them know

Shauna has been missing since September 6, from Lincoln.

Shauna Brown

The 17-year-old has connections to Gainsborough, but may also be in Skegness or have travelled to Humberside.

If you know where she is, please contact the police in one of the following ways:

By calling 101 quoting the PID reference 76218

By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the PID reference 76218 in the subject box

Call or text Missing People on 116 000.