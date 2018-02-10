Milestone for Gainsborough opticians

An independent family opticians in Gainsborough has held a get-together to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Husband-and-wife team Roy and Anna Walters, pictured, first opened their Market Place store on January 2, 1998.

Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, and the duo have been so successful that they launched another practice in North Hykeham.

Patients, including some of the business’s first 20 years ago, family and friends gathered for drinks and nibbles to mark the anniversary.

Roy and Anna thanked everyone for their loyalty and support.