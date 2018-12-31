Mental health nurse and children’s services director among New Year’s Honours list

A Gainsborough woman’s service to nursing and vulnerable people has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Liz Bainbridge, a consultant nurse at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, has been awarded the British Empire Medal.

She said: “I’m honoured and privileged to be recognised for my work in mental health nursing and supporting vulnerable people.

“It’s really exciting to have been able to work for mental health services for 22 years and for more than 10 years in safeguarding ensuring people are protected from abuse and their voices are heard.

“I love my job, even though it’s hard at times, but I work with very dedicated and caring staff who want the best for their patients in difficult and challenging circumstances.

“I’m passionate about mental health nursing and this recognition makes my job even more special and satisfying.”

Also recognised in the New Year list is Janice Spencer, acting director of children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council.

Janice, who has been made an OBE, has only recently taken up the role, but started working for the council in 1992 as a social worker.

She was appointed assistant director of children’s services in 2012 and is also on the national adoption leadership board.

Debbie Barnes, council head of paid service, said: “Janice has played a major part in transforming Lincolnshire’s children’s services into one of the best performers in the country and this is fully deserved.

“She has been a hugely important part of the management team in children’s services over many years, helping deliver the improvements and innovation that now see us rated by Ofsted as a top authority for supporting children, young people and their families.

“Janice’s leadership and commitment in vital areas of safeguarding and wellbeing for vulnerable children and young people means we are now considered a leader nationally in this area, so much so that we have been chosen to lead on developing and improving social work practice in this area.

“I am immensely proud of this achievement and congratulate Janice on her award.”

Janice, who has been a social worker for 32 years, said she was shocked when she heard that she would be made an OBE.

She said: “It’s such an honour.

“I’m really proud and grateful for all the team here in children’s services.

“All children matter in Lincolnshire and they are at the heart of what we do.

“All of the county council is so supportive – the leader of the county council, the portfolio holder – they all support the work we do in safeguarding.

“It’s overwhelming and I never expected such an honour.”