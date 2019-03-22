Mental health hospital in Gainsborough rated ‘good’ after latest inspection

A specialist rehabilitation hospital in Gainsborough has been rated ‘good’ by the health and social care regulator, the Care Quality Commission.

The Priory Hospital Lincolnshire supports patients with mental illness and personality disorders and provides treatment for those requiring rehabilitation, stabilisation and reintegration into the community.

Staff at The Priory Hospital Lincolnshire in Gainsborough

In its inspection report, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the service ‘good’ across all five categories, safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive.

The report said: “The range of therapies and activities available to patients was extensive and of high quality.

“Leaders were strong, consistent, and well respected by the staff and patients we spoke with. We saw evidence that managers were implementing the information and action plans, that they had shared with us through the provider engagement meetings, into the culture and practice at the hospital.”

Palmer Chinosengwa, hospital director, said: “We are delighted to have been rated ‘good’ overall by the CQC.

“My team works incredibly hard to ensure that the best care is provided to our patients and we aim to help them learn skills which are necessary for community living.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed towards the successful running of our hospital.”

Paul Pritchard, Managing Director for the north region of Priory Healthcare, part of the Priory Group of mental health hospitals and Wellbeing Centres, said: “I would like to thank Palmer and everyone at the Priory Hospital Lincolnshire for their hard work.”