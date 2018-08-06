Men shoplift three crates of Corona beer from a Gainsborough shop

Police are appealing for information to help trace the men pictured in connection with a Gainsborough shoplifting investigation.

On Tuesday, July 24, two men entered Tesco on Trinity Street in Gainsborough and selected three crates of Corona beer.

They left the store without making any attempt to pay.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to talk to the two men pictured to see if they have any information that could help the enquiry."

If you have any information please contact police via one of the following ways:

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 292 of 24/07/2018

By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference 292 of 24/07/2018 in the subject box.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always call 999