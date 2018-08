Armed police were deployed in response to a domestic incident in Gainsborough on Saturday, August 25.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We can confirm we sent armed officers to a house in Linden Terrace, Gainsborough just after 4.30pm yesterday afternoon where a woman said she had been threatened by a man with a handgun. She was not injured.

“Two men later handed themselves in and were arrested and will be questioned about the incident today. The investigation continues.”