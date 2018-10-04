Memories film lights up hospice’s tree celebrations

The annual ‘Light Up A Life’ Christmas celebrations of St Barnabas Hospice have been given added meaning this year.

For as well as lights dedicated to the memory of loved ones on Trees Of Life across the county, including in Gainsborough, a poignant film has been made.

The film, which can be watched on YouTube, has encouraged staff and supporters of the hospice to share their own special memories of those no longer with us.

It’s all part of an ‘I Remember When’ campaign to get people to think positively about friends and relatives who have died.

Among them is Lincoln MP Karen Lee and the hospice’s events manager, Becky Otter, whose grandma died of ovarian cancer in 2008 after spending time at St Barnabas’s inpatient unit.

Becky said: “They made her feel dignified, special and worthy, and they just transformed what was such a difficult time.

“I can’t thank them enough. It’s one of the reasons I decided to apply for a job at St Barnabas.

“I remember when I visited her in her final days and she told me how proud she was of me and my siblings. That meant so much, coming from such a special lady.

“Now she’s gone, knowing that she was proud, is a great feeling. I will always remember her.”

Corporate fundraiser Caroline Swindin took part in the ‘I Remember When’ film because St Barnabas cared for her mum, Sylvia, in 2015 when she had terminal bone cancer.

She said: “I remember all the times we spent together, doing everyday things and having special days out. I’m glad I have those memories to last a lifetime.”

As usual this Christmas, you can go to the St Barnabas website to dedicate a light on one of the hospice’s Trees Of Life, which will be scattered around Lincolnshire.

Once you have done so, the hospice will send out a personalised card and a ‘Light Up A Life’ decoration for your own Christmas tree at home.