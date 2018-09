The new look Cup-Cakes store at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough has relaunched with a brand new interior and additions to the menu.

The café opened its doors on Saturday, September 15, after closing for a refurbishment.

The team have created a new interior with a rustic but contemporary feel with partitioned seating, an addition of planters to the exterior and space for extra seating. New additions to the menu include breakfast pastries and tea cakes.

Cup-Cakes is open seven days a week.